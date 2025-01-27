Chhaava Movie Release: Why Maharashtra Minister Is Opposing Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna's Movie

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Vicky Kaushal's period drama Chhaava is facing backlash over various issues. 'Chhaava' is touted to be a "stirring tale of the courageous warrior". But a dance sequence in the movie stirred controversy in the arena, raising calls for 'Chhaava' filmmakers to consult historians before his final release.

Maharashtra Uday Samant raised objections over a dance scene in 'Chhaava '. "The movie shows Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj dancing. The director should cut this part."

The film's trailer has a sequence in which Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna are seen dancing with the "lezim", a traditional musical instrument associated with Maharashtra's cultural heritage.

The minister suggested that this movie should be shown to historians and scholars. "If they raise objections, we will not let it be released," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Earlier in a post on X, Samant said, "...many have expressed their opinions that there are some objectionable scenes in this film."

"Our position is that this film should not be released without first showing it to experts and knowledgeable people. Anything that will harm the honor of the Maharaj will not be tolerated," Samant said.

The minister said the film's producers and directors should take immediate action and remove anything objectionable. "A decision will be made after watching the film; otherwise, it will not be allowed to be released," he said.

Earlier on Friday, former Rajya Sabha MP Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati had also said the film must be shown to historians before its release to ensure accuracy.

Meanwhile, an author told ABP news that he found the 'Chhaava' movie trailer "objectionable". He said,“I was shocked after watching the trailer. It's totally objectionable. Producers have not been able to recognize Maratha women rightly...even today, Maratha women don't come in front of men...there was no point of dancing...”