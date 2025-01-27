Mohammed Siraj, Asha Bhosle's Granddaughter Dismiss Dating Rumours With 'Mere Pyaare Bhai' Post

(MENAFN- Live Mint) On the 23rd birthday of Asha Bhosle's granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj was captured sharing a hearty laugh with the birthday girl.

The picture, shared by Zanai on her Instagram account along with several others in a series, gained much attention from Indian fans who speculated that the two were dating.

A slew of comments speculating about the dating flooded Zanai's Instagram post. Some users even suggested that the duo were getting married.

“Yhi h kya bhabhi ji,” a user said.

“Siraj bhai kirrak dekre tum un k saat (Siraj brother you look great with her),” another user added.

“Dsp yaha party mana rha h, (DSP (Siraj) is celebrating here)” a user said.

“Are you going to marry siraj bhaijaan,” a user asked Zanai on her post.

“Ab to confirm he bhabhi DSP Siraj bhabhi phle se shak tha. (It is confirmed now. I've had my doubts)” another user commented.

Without wasting any time, Zanai Bhosle put all dating rumours to rest. Mohammed Siraj also followed her lead to dismiss the speculation and they both posted the picture on their Instagram stories with the captions“Bhai” and“Bhena.”

Here's what Siraj and Zanai wrote about the picture:

Zanai, a young singer, shared her picture with the cricketer and wrote:“Mere pyaare bhai (my dear brother)”.

Mohammed Siraj shared her story on his Instagram and wrote a poem for Zanai, calling her his“behna.”