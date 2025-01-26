(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Top 10 Chinese industrial robotic arm manufacturers: The rise of robots in China

January 26, 2025 by Mark Allinson

The industrial robotics sector in China has undergone a remarkable transformation over the past two decades. Once heavily reliant on foreign suppliers, China is now emerging as a global powerhouse in the production of industrial robotic arms.

This shift is driven by the country's rapid industrialization, support for advanced manufacturing, and the growing sophistication of domestic robotics companies.

In this article, we explore the top 10 manufacturers of industrial robotic arms in China, examining their market presence, financial backing, and technological capabilities.

We also consider the future of the sector and whether foreign companies can maintain their competitive edge as Chinese manufacturers mature.

Top 10 industrial robotic arm manufacturers in China 1. Siasun Robot & Automation

Siasun , founded in 2000, is one of China's oldest and most prominent robotics companies. Headquartered in Shenyang, it is a subsidiary of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, giving it strong financial and technical backing.

Siasun specializes in industrial robotic arms for applications such as welding, assembly, and material handling.

The company has a significant media presence and is often cited as a symbol of China's growing prowess in robotics. Its products are widely used in the automotive, electronics, and machinery industries.

2. Estun Automation

Estun , established in 1993, is a leading player in China's robotics market. The company produces a wide range of industrial robotic arms, including six-axis robots and SCARA robots, which are used in industries such as metal processing, electronics, and food packaging.

Estun has benefited from strong government support and strategic partnerships with international companies. Its focus on innovation and R&D has helped it gain a competitive edge in both domestic and international markets.

3. Guangzhou CNC Equipment

GSK is a major manufacturer of CNC systems and industrial robotic arms. Founded in 1991, the company has grown to become one of China's largest suppliers of robotics and automation equipment.

GSK's robotic arms are known for their affordability and reliability, making them popular among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The company has also invested heavily in R&D to improve the precision and performance of its products.

4. Shanghai STEP Electric Corporation

STEP Electric , established in 1996, is a leading provider of motion control systems and industrial robotic arms. The company's robotic arms are widely used in industries such as electronics, lithium battery manufacturing, and photovoltaics.

STEP Electric has a strong media presence and is recognized for its commitment to innovation and quality. Its financial backing from both private and government sources has enabled it to expand its product portfolio and market reach.

5. Efort Intelligent Equipment

Efort , founded in 2007, is a rising star in China's robotics industry. The company specializes in six-axis industrial robotic arms and has a strong focus on R&D. Efort's products are used in a variety of applications, including welding, painting, and assembly.

The company has received significant investment from both domestic and international sources, allowing it to compete with established players in the market.

6. Nanjing Estun Robotics

A subsidiary of Estun Automation , Nanjing Estun Robotics focuses exclusively on the development and production of industrial robotic arms.

The company has made significant strides in improving the performance and reliability of its products, making it a key player in China's robotics market. Its robotic arms are widely used in the automotive, electronics, and logistics industries.

7. Han's Laser Technology Industry Group

While primarily known for its laser technology, Han's Laser has also made significant inroads into the industrial robotics sector. The company produces robotic arms for applications such as laser cutting, welding, and material handling.

Han's Laser benefits from strong financial backing and a well-established brand, making it a formidable competitor in the market.

8. Guangdong Topstar Technology

Topstar , founded in 2001, is a leading manufacturer of industrial robotic arms and automation solutions. The company's products are used in industries such as plastics, packaging, and metal processing.

Topstar has a strong media presence and is known for its commitment to quality and customer service. The company has also received significant investment, enabling it to expand its product offerings and market reach.

9. Zhejiang Qianjiang Robot

Qianjiang Robot , established in 2013, is a relatively new player in China's robotics market. However, the company has quickly gained recognition for its high-quality industrial robotic arms.

Qianjiang Robot focuses on applications such as welding, assembly, and material handling. The company has received strong financial backing from its parent company, Qianjiang Group, which has helped it accelerate its growth.

10. Inovance Technology

Inovance , founded in 2003, is a leading provider of industrial automation solutions, including robotic arms. The company's products are used in industries such as electronics, lithium battery manufacturing, and photovoltaics.

Inovance has a strong focus on R&D and has received significant investment from both private and government sources. Its commitment to innovation has helped it establish a strong presence in the market.

The future of China's industrial robotics sector

As China's domestic manufacturers of industrial robotic arms continue to mature, the competitive landscape is shifting. Foreign companies like Yaskawa, Fanuc, and ABB have long dominated the market, but they now face increasing competition from Chinese players.

Domestic manufacturers are leveraging government support, lower production costs, and a deep understanding of local market needs to gain market share.

One of the key advantages of Chinese manufacturers is their ability to offer cost-effective solutions tailored to the needs of SMEs, which make up a significant portion of China's industrial base.

Additionally, the Chinese government's“Made in China 2025” initiative has provided strong financial and policy support for the development of advanced manufacturing technologies, including robotics.

However, foreign companies still hold an edge in terms of technological sophistication and global brand recognition.

To remain competitive, they will need to focus on innovation, localization, and strategic partnerships with Chinese companies. For example, ABB has established a robotics factory in Shanghai, while Fanuc has expanded its production capacity in China.

In the long term, the competition between foreign and domestic manufacturers is likely to intensify.

As Chinese companies continue to improve their technological capabilities and expand their global presence, they may challenge foreign players not only in China but also in international markets.

However, foreign companies that can adapt to the changing landscape and leverage their strengths in innovation and quality will remain key players in the global industrial robotics market.

Chinese competition

China's industrial robotics sector is undergoing a period of rapid growth and transformation. Domestic manufacturers of industrial robotic arms are becoming increasingly competitive, driven by government support, technological advancements, and a deep understanding of local market needs.

While foreign companies still hold a significant share of the market, they will need to innovate and adapt to maintain their position in the face of growing competition from Chinese players.

For readers of RoboticsAndAutomationNews , this evolution represents both a challenge and an opportunity. As China's industrial robotics sector continues to mature, it will play an increasingly important role in shaping the future of global manufacturing.

Whether you are an engineer, investor, a manufacturer, or simply an enthusiast, keeping an eye on this dynamic market is essential.