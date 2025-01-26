'Contribute To An India That...': Shah Rukh Khan Pens Heartfelt Appeal On Republic Day. Check What He Wrote On X

(MENAFN- Live Mint) urged citizens to actively contribute to the growth and progress of India on Sunday as millions across the country celebrated Republic Day. The star also shared a photo of himself saluting the national flag on various social platforms.

“This Republic Day, let's promise ourselves to contribute to an India that we can proudly pass on to the generations to come. Let's uphold the values of the and hold our heads high with pride. Happy Republic Day and Jai Hind,” he wrote on X.

The remarks also came hours after an Indonesian delegation attending the celebrations sang the iconic Bollywood song 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' during the banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu. The eponymous film starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji in lead roles had become a massive blockbuster in India as well as overseas.

Republic Day is celebrated annually on January 26 to mark the adoption of the Indian Constitution in 1950. The country showcases its military strength and cultural diversity with a grand parade in Delhi every year. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto was the chief guest for the Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path on Sunday. Delegates from the country also participated in the celebrations with a 352-member marching and band contingent.

Other events that will be part of the Republic Day celebrations include the Beating Retreat Ceremony on January 29, the National School Band Competition, and Bharat Parv - a cultural festival organised at the Red Fort till the end of January.

Several leading members of the film fraternity - including Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar - also extended their wishes on Republic Day.