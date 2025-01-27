Ford launches recall for over 270,000 Broncos, Mavericks due to loss of power problem

(MENAFN) Ford Motor Co. is recalling 272,827 Broncos and Mavericks due to a power issue that could cause the to stop suddenly or fail to start. The problem is linked to a 12-volt battery supplied by Camel Battery of China, which has been found to have internal defects, including weld failures that can create open circuits. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reports that there have been no accidents, fires, or injuries related to this issue.



The affected vehicles were produced between February 2021 and October 2023, the period during which Ford used these specific batteries before discontinuing their use. It is believed that only about 1% of the vehicles equipped with these batteries are impacted by the defect. Ford has yet to report any serious incidents, but the recall is a precautionary measure to prevent potential issues.



In response to this recall, Ford has committed to reviewing and improving its recall decision-making process. The company has agreed to be monitored by an independent third party for three years, after the U.S. government fined it for delays in addressing a previous recall. The goal is to ensure better performance and compliance with future recall efforts.



The NHTSA explained that a prior recall of 2021-2023 Ford Bronco Sport SUVs and 2022-2023 Ford Maverick pickups involved vehicles losing power, including the inability to activate hazard lights, without warning. The remedy for the problem involves software updates that will enhance the detection of battery issues and provide warnings to drivers if a problem arises.

