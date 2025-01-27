Indian Firm Optiemus Joins US Major TP-Link To Boost ‘Make In India’ Initiative

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) Homegrown company Optiemus Electronics (OEL) on Monday announced to team up with TP-Link, a leading global electronics brand, to manufacture networking devices and smart home products in India.

As part of this partnership, OEL will produce a range of and IoT products, including GPON (ONT), security cameras, home Wi-Fi routers, enterprise routers, modems/gateways, SOHO switches, and other expansion devices.

These products will be manufactured at OEL's advanced production facility, which has the capacity to make up to 6 million devices annually.

Production of these products is set to begin in February this year and finished products will be available in the domestic market by March 2025, according to the companies.

The partnership is expected to boost exports as well, with plans to develop and manufacture products for international markets.

The collaboration supports TP-Link's commitment to the government's 'Make in India' vision and strengthens India's goal of becoming a global hub for electronics and telecom manufacturing.

“We are excited to partner with TP-Link, a globally leading name in networking devices, in line with our strategic vision of forging alliances with global leaders,” said A. Gururaj, Managing Director, Optiemus Electronics.

The company is also investing in creating a strong local supply chain for components like power adapters and mechanical parts, which will help reduce reliance on imports and improve control over supply.

“The rapid growth in India's data consumption and broadband adoption presents a compelling opportunity to cater to this dynamic market with locally manufactured products,” said Sanjay Sehgal, Director and COO of TP-Link.

Optiemus Electronics has two state-of-the-art manufacturing units in Noida. Headquartered in the US, TP-Link Systems serves customers in over 170 countries and continues to grow its global footprint.