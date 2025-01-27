White House wins in dispute with Colombia over acceptance of deported migrants

(MENAFN) The White House declared a victory on Sunday in a dispute with Colombia over the acceptance of deported migrants from the U.S., shortly after President Donald threatened severe tariffs on imports and additional sanctions against the South American country. This clash came after Colombia rejected two U.S. military flights carrying deported migrants, which President Gustavo Petro explained was due to concerns over how the Trump administration was handling deportations.



The U.S. and Colombia, long-time allies in anti-narcotics efforts, faced off over the issue of deporting migrants, with both countries imposing tariffs on each other's goods in a tit-for-tat response. The White House used the confrontation as a warning to other nations who might attempt to block the Trump administration's tough stance on illegal immigration.



Trump had ordered a series of retaliatory measures, including a 25% tariff on all Colombian goods entering the U.S., which was set to increase to 50% in a week. He also imposed visa restrictions after President Petro's refusal to accept the deportation flights. In retaliation, Colombia imposed a 25% tariff increase on U.S. goods.



Trump argued that Petro’s actions endangered U.S. national security by preventing the deportation flights and disrupting the country’s efforts to manage immigration. He further stated on his Truth Social platform that these actions were just the beginning, emphasizing that the U.S. would not allow Colombia to violate its obligations regarding the return of deported individuals.

