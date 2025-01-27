Steel output in Iran shows modest growth last year

(MENAFN) Iran’s steel production in 2024 showed modest growth, with a total output of 31 million tons. According to the Iranian Mines and Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO), the country’s steel production increased by 0.8 percent compared to the previous year, despite a decline of 8.2 percent in December. The drop in production during the final month was attributed to energy shortages, particularly in gas and electricity, which led to a reduction in output to 2.6 million tons.



The World Steel Association’s report confirmed that Iran remained the world’s tenth-largest producer of crude steel. The global output from the association’s 71 member countries amounted to 1.839 billion tons in 2024, marking a slight 0.9 percent decrease compared to 2023. However, steel production in December saw a growth of 5.6 percent, reaching 144.5 million tons globally.



China continued to dominate global steel production, reaching just over 1.005 billion tons. India followed in second place with 149 million tons, while Japan ranked third with 84 million tons. Other top producers included the United States with over 79 million tons, Russia with more than 70 million tons, South Korea with 63.5 million tons, Germany with 37.2 million tons, Turkey with 36.9 million tons, and Brazil with 33.7 million tons.



Among the leading steel-producing countries, Turkey saw the highest growth rate at 9.4 percent, followed by India with 6.3 percent, Brazil with 5.3 percent, and Germany with 5.2 percent. In contrast, Russia reported the steepest decline at 7.2 percent, with other countries like South Korea, the United States, and China also experiencing production decreases of 4.7 percent, 2.4 percent, and 1.7 percent, respectively.

