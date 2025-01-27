Thrilled To See Bonds Grow Between India, US: Satya Nadella

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Monday said that he is thrilled to see bonds grow between India and the US.

Speaking at the 76th Republic Day celebration in Seattle, US, Nadella said the is strong because of shared values by both countries. The event was organised by Indian Consulate in Seattle.

“Looking forward, I am, again, very thrilled to see the bonds between the two countries continue to grow, both because of the community here, but also because of the shared bonds of being two democracies that are grounded in their constitutions,” Nadella said.

“I think what happens at the end of the day is people who get elected have to serve all the constituents and to us to have the privilege to build technology that allows these leaders to then pursue what then gets them elected is perhaps the best virtual cycle of a democracy,” he added.

The Microsoft CEO said that he hopes“the role model of both the countries doing are what is best in their best interest for each country”. This will also“create the model for the world to be able to sort of emulate and thereby build a better world for everybody,” he said.

Earlier this month, Nadella announced a $3 billion investment to boost AI and cloud infrastructure in India. The investment aims to accelerate AI innovation in the country, which is pivotal for achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of becoming a developed nation (Viksit Bharat) by 2047.

The tech giant also announced to train and skill 10 million people in AI by 2030. The company has already empowered 2.4 million Indians, including civil servants, college students, and people with disabilities, with AI skills.