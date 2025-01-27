Trade between Iran, Germany amounts to USD1.465B in 11 months

(MENAFN) Trade between Iran and Germany reached €1.37 billion (USD1.465 billion) from January to November 2024, reflecting a four percent increase compared to the same period in 2023, according to Germany's Federal Statistical Office. This growth highlights a positive trend in bilateral trade, despite ongoing challenges and fluctuations in global trade dynamics.



During the first 11 months of 2024, German exports to Iran amounted to €1.16 billion, marking a six percent increase from €1.09 billion in the same period the previous year. This rise demonstrates a steady demand for German goods in the Iranian market. On the other hand, Iranian exports to Germany experienced a decline, falling by six percent to €208 million, down from €222 million in 2023.



In November 2024, trade between the two countries reached €124 million, which was a two percent increase from €122 million in November 2023. This slight growth in overall trade is reflective of the ongoing exchanges between both nations despite the broader economic conditions.



German exports to Iran in November saw a minor decline of one percent, dropping to €101 million. Conversely, Iranian exports to Germany surged by 17 percent, reaching €23 million. This marked the highest monthly export figure from Iran to Germany since March 2023, signaling a positive shift in Iranian exports despite broader trends.

MENAFN27012025000045015839ID1109131611