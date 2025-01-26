Donald Trump Yet Again Vows To Take Control Of Greenland: 'I Think We're Going To Have It'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) US President Donald reiterated his controversial interest in acquiring Greenland, an autonomous territory under Danish control.“I think we're going to have it,” Trump stated confidently speaking aboard Air Force One.

Donald Trump also claimed the Arctic island's 57,000 residents are eager to join the United States .“I do believe Greenland , we'll get because it really has to do with freedom of the world,” he said.“It has nothing to do with the United States, other than we're the one that can provide the freedom.”

Clashes over Denmark's rejection

Trump's remarks followed what has been described as a “horrendous” phone call with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen . During the conversation, Trump allegedly issued economic threats, including potential tariffs on Danish exports , to pressure Denmark into relinquishing control of Greenland. Five European officials, speaking to the Financial Times, described the call as“aggressive” and“potentially very dangerous.” One source called it“a cold shower.”

Denmark, however, firmly rejected Trump 's approach. The Danish Prime Minister's Office responded, as per a report in The Guardian, stating it“did not recognise the interpretation of the conversation given by anonymous sources.”

Greenland not for sale

Greenland's Prime Minister, Múte Egede , recently dismissed the idea of selling the territory.“Greenland is not for sale,” Egede has consistently maintained, aligning with Denmark's position. Egede had also announced his intention to seek full independence from Denmark .

Danish lawmakers were equally unequivocal. Conservative MP Rasmus Jarlov, chair of the Danish parliament's defense committee, wrote on X:“We understand that the US is a powerful country. We are not. It is up to the US how far they will go. But come what may. We are still going to say no.”