Round XX Of Azerbaijan Premier League To Wrap Up
Date
1/26/2025 8:08:36 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
The Round XX of the Azerbaijan Premier League will come to an
end on January 26, Azernews reports.
The teams "Araz-Nakhchivan" and "Neftchi" will be the first to
take the field. The match at the "Liv Bona Dea Arena" will start at
16:00.
In the second match of the day, "Qarabag" will face "Turan
Tovuz" at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium. The match will
kick off at 18:30.
Currently, the "white horses" are in first place in the league
table with 50 points. The Nakhchivan representative is in second
place with 39 points, the Tovuz club is in fourth place with 32
points, and "Agh-qara" (white-blacks) are in seventh place with 18
points.
It is worth noting that in the opening match of the Round XX ,
"Zira" defeated "Shamakhi" 2:1 away. In other matches, "Səbail" won
against "Kapaz" 1:0 at home, while the match between "Sabah" and
"Sumgait" ended in a goalless draw.
The Azerbaijan Premier League is known as the top Azerbaijani
professional league for men's association football teams, which
consists of ten clubs.
Seasons run from August to May, with teams playing 36 matches
each (playing each team in the league four times, twice at home and
twice away).
The Premier League champion secures the right to play in the
UEFA Champions League's first qualifying round.
The runner-up and the 3rd-place winner secured the right to play
in the UEFA Europa Conference League starting in the second
qualifying round.
Since 1992, a total of 8 clubs have been crowned champions of
the Azerbaijani football system.
The Azerbaijan Premier League was first organized in 2007 and
succeeded the Top Division, which existed from 1992 to 2007. FC
Qarabag won the title in the 2022–2023 season for the tenth
time.
