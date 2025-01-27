Engineers develop smart headphones to assist insomniacs in sleeping

(MENAFN) Former LG engineers have developed innovative headphones designed to assist insomniacs in achieving restful sleep. Known as For Me Buds, these headphones were created by the South Korean startup dbbeats, as highlighted in a report by the French website "Futura Sciences." Specifically engineered for those who struggle with sleep, the headphones aim to combine comfort and advanced to offer an effective solution.



The For Me Buds headphones operate using and come equipped with standard features like noise reduction, ensuring a quiet environment conducive to sleep. Their compact and comfortable design allows users to wear them throughout the night without discomfort. This makes them an ideal choice for individuals seeking a wearable sleep aid.



What sets these headphones apart is their advanced technology. In addition to enabling music playback and phone calls, they are equipped with a range of sensors, including infrared, motion, and photogrammetry (PPG) sensors. These features enhance the functionality of the device by monitoring the user's physical state during sleep, providing insights into their sleep patterns.



The PPG sensors, commonly found in smartwatches and fitness trackers, measure blood circulation and heart rate. Combined with artificial intelligence, the headphones analyze sleep data to provide customized soundscapes that promote relaxation and help users fall asleep more easily. This combination of AI and sensor technology represents a significant step forward in sleep assistance devices.

MENAFN27012025000045015839ID1109131607