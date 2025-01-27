Thousands of Palestinians start returning to northern Gaza after ceasefire

(MENAFN) On the morning of January 22, thousands of Palestinians began returning to the northern Gaza Strip following the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, which took effect on January 19. As of 7 am local time, many people began moving on foot along the coastal Al-Rashid street, making their way toward northern Gaza. This significant movement was witnessed by locals and reported by an Anadolu correspondent who observed the situation firsthand.



Social media platforms were soon filled with footage shared by Palestinian activists, showing people chanting and celebrating their return. The scenes depicted a sense of relief and joy, as families and individuals returned to their areas after a prolonged period of displacement and uncertainty. The return was made possible due to the temporary ceasefire, which allowed for movement within Gaza.



According to statements from Gaza’s media office, the conditions for movement were outlined clearly. Initially, people could travel on foot from central and southern Gaza to northern Gaza along the coastal street from 7 am. The situation evolved later in the morning, as vehicles were permitted to move from central and southern Gaza to the northern areas through Salaheddin Street, which runs through eastern Gaza. This began at 9 am.



The partial lifting of movement restrictions marked a critical moment in the ceasefire, offering a glimpse of normalcy after weeks of intense conflict. However, many Palestinians remain cautious as the fragile ceasefire continues, aware of the potential risks still looming in the region. The return of thousands of residents was a hopeful yet cautious step towards recovery.

MENAFN27012025000045015839ID1109131610