Egyptian PM declares launch of largest humanitarian aid convoy to Gaza

(MENAFN) Egyptian Prime Mostafa Madbouly announced the launch of the largest humanitarian aid convoy to Gaza, which was organized in response to President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's directives and a global call for humanitarian support. Speaking at a conference in Cairo's Asmarat area, Madbouly emphasized the mission’s aim to assist Palestinians in Gaza during their ongoing crisis.



The convoy, organized by the governmental Tahya Misr Fund, consists of 305 trucks carrying over 4,200 tons of aid, along with 11 ambulances. The initiative, operating under the slogan "Together for Humanity," marks the largest comprehensive humanitarian effort from Egypt to the Gaza Strip, providing vital assistance to those affected by the conflict.



The aid comes at a time when a six-week ceasefire agreement, which began on January 19, 2025, temporarily suspends Israel’s offensive in Gaza. This ceasefire has been critical in halting the violence that has claimed over 47,300 Palestinian lives, mainly women and children, since October 7, 2023. Additionally, more than 111,400 people have been injured, and over 11,000 remain missing.



The ceasefire agreement also outlines a three-phase process, including a prisoner exchange, the establishment of sustained calm, and the eventual withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza. The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in response to war crimes and crimes against humanity related to the Gaza conflict.

