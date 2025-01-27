ADNOC Gas signs 3-year agreement to supply LNG to JERA Global Markets

(MENAFN) ADNOC PLC announced today that it has signed a three-year agreement to supply liquefied (LNG) to JERA Global Markets LLC. The deal, valued at AED 1.65 billion (USUSD 450 million), reinforces ADNOC Gas’ role as a reliable global provider of clean while supporting Japan's energy requirements.



The will be sourced from ADNOC Gas’ liquefaction facilities located on Das Island, which have an annual production capacity of approximately 6 million metric tons. These facilities, among the oldest LNG production sites in the world, have been operational for decades and have facilitated the export of over 3,500 LNG shipments to customers worldwide.



Fatima Al Nuaimi, CEO of ADNOC Gas, emphasized the significance of the agreement in strengthening the longstanding partnership between the UAE and Japan. She highlighted the decades of cooperation between ADNOC Gas and JERA Group, underscoring their shared dedication to energy security and advancing a low-carbon future. Al Nuaimi reaffirmed ADNOC Gas’ commitment to meeting Japan’s energy needs and maintaining its reputation as a dependable player in the global LNG market.



Kazunori Kasai, CEO of JERA and Chairman of JERA Global Markets, stated that JERA Global Markets remains dedicated to ensuring energy security for the communities it serves. He highlighted the company’s position as a leading energy trading organization backed by utility partners, emphasizing its commitment to fulfilling energy needs reliably.

MENAFN27012025000045015839ID1109131587