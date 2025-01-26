Top 5 Cryptocurrencies To Consider Investing In As Market Giants Accumulate Bitcoin Post Trump Administration Inauguration

(MENAFN- Breaking) Following a surge of over 60% in the past three months, inspired by Donald Trump's victory, the downward pressure on is no longer a major concern for the market. Big investors are now holding onto their for the long term, indicating potential price increases in the future.

Bitcoin 's impending rally driven by major investors may lead to a positive trend in the overall crypto market, offering lucrative returns for smart investors in high-potential cryptocurrencies. To assist you, here are the top 5 cryptocurrencies to consider investing in to potentially become a millionaire by 2025.

1. Wall Street Pepe ($WEPE) – Top Pick for New Investors

With impressively high presale funding of over $60 million and recent significant purchases by whales amounting to $115K, $82K, and $66K in the last few weeks, Wall Street Pepe ($WEPE) is undeniably one of the most promising crypto presales for potential investors in 2025. Additionally, a whale acquired nearly $170K worth of $WEPE in December.







Besides its PEPE inspiration, the unique mission of empowering small traders sets $WEPE apart, making it potentially the next 100x meme coin, according to analysts.

Wall Street Pepe aims to build a strong community of retail crypto traders by providing insider information, market insights, trading calls, and investment strategies. This could give token holders a better chance at crypto profitability, overcoming past challenges posed by crypto whales.

For those looking to challenge crypto whales, investing in $WEPE at its current price of $0.0003665 may be a wise choice. The presale could end soon, so act quickly. If this is your first crypto presale investment, refer to our guide on how to buy $WEPE for detailed instructions.

2. Solaxy ($SOLX) – Enhancing Solana's Transaction Efficiency

Solaxy ($SOLX) aims to revitalize the Solana network, a favorite among crypto enthusiasts anticipating new all-time highs in the near future.







As the first Layer 2 solution on Solana , Solaxy addresses existing network issues like transaction failures and scalability constraints while leveraging its low fees and high-speed transactions to revolutionize blockchain technology.

With substantial purchase orders in the presale, including recent amounts of $67K and $50K, $SOLX emerges as a promising crypto presale. A whale also bought $122K worth of $SOLX in December. The project has raised over $15M so far, with 1 $SOLX priced at $0.001616 today.

3. MIND of Pepe ($MIND) – AI Technology for Crypto Success

MIND of Pepe ($MIND) is a unique AI-powered meme coin gaining attention in the crypto market.







By leveraging AI technology, $MIND acts as a self-evolving agent on platforms like X, engaging with influencers to filter valuable insights and investment opportunities from the noise. Recent purchases of $100K in the past weeks show strong interest in $MIND. To join the AI crypto trend, visit the official $MIND website and acquire tokens at $0.0032016. Find out how to buy $MIND .

4. YourTrump ($YTP) – Celebrating Donald Trump's Influence

While Official Trump ($TRUMP) has been a standout performer in 2025, generating exceptional returns since its launch, consider investing in YourTrump ($YTP) if you missed out on $TRUMP.







Based on Donald Trump's popularity, specifically his Twitter follower count, $YTP is poised for potential growth as Trump's followers reach the 100M mark. Current expected listing prices suggest early investors may see significant returns. Noteworthy whale purchases have been observed recently, with keen investor interest in $YTP.

5. Rexas Finance ($RXS) – Real-World Asset Tokenization

Rexas Finance ($RXS) has garnered attention with substantial whale purchases in January, indicating strong investor interest.







By aiming to tokenize real-world assets like commodities and real estate, $RXS presents a compelling project that has sold over 438M tokens and raised more than $43M during its presale. Interested buyers can purchase 1 $RXS for $0.200.

Bottom Line

While following the lead of crypto whales can be a sound investment strategy, it is crucial to acknowledge the market's volatility. Therefore, always conduct thorough research before investing in any crypto asset, as none of the above suggestions serve as financial advice.

Crypto Investing Risk Warning

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk.

Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.

This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.