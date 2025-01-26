EDEN Development To Establish 3 Projects In Egypt, Georgia With EGP 6Bn Sales Target

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) EDEN Development, a leading Egyptian company, has unveiled plans to simultaneously execute three major projects in Egypt and Georgia, with a target of EGP 6bn in sales. The company aims to invest EGP 1bn this year, as part of its ambitious expansion strategy.

The first project, Sequoia, is a luxurious resort located along Egypt's North Coast. Designed by the Mona Hussein Design Office in collaboration with IDA, the resort is inspired by the natural beauty of Bali, the Maldives, and Zanzibar. Last year, EDEN Development entered into an Emirati-Egyptian partnership with businessman Ahmed Al-Mansoori to launch Sequoia, with investments exceeding EGP 3bn.

The second project, E One Business Complex, is situated in the Downtown area of the New Administrative Capital. This mixed-use development comprises commercial, administrative, and medical spaces within a tower that includes a ground floor, 10 upper floors, and four levels of parking.

In Georgia's capital, Tbilisi, EDEN Development is also launching City Center Gldani, a mixed-use project that combines modernity and luxury. Located in the heart of the city, this project highlights the company's growing international presence and its commitment to delivering high-quality developments that meet the demands of diverse markets.