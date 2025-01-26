Republic Day 2025: Revived 'Buggy' Carries President Murmu, Indonesia's Prabowo Subianto For Parade At Kartavya Path

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Republic Day 2025: On the occasion of the 76th Republic Day , President Droupadi Murmu and her Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto, who was the chief guest at the event, arrived in a traditional buggy to attend the parade at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on Sunday. The two presidents were escorted by the President's Bodyguard or Rashtrapati Ke Angrakshak, the seniormost regiment of the Indian Army.

The traditional horse-drawn buggy was revived last year after a gap of 40 years. It was discontinued after the assassination of then Prime Indira Gandhi by her bodyguards.

| Republic Day 2025 LIVE: PM Modi calls 76th celebrations 'memorable morning'

In 2024, the traditional buggy made its return. It transported President Murmu and her French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, the chief guest at 75th Republic Day ceremony, to the Kartavya Path.

Republic Day 2025: About traditional buggy

The traditional buggy is drawn by a mixed breed of Indian and Austrian horses.

The gold-plated buggy is a black carriage with the national emblem embossed on it in gold. It also features gold-plated rims.

Republic Day 2025: Why was it discontinued?

The last time the traditional buggy was used in year 1984 by then president Giani Zail Singh. The same year in October then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was shot dead by her bodyguards. This led to security concerns of India's top leaders, leading to discontinuation of the traditional buggy.

After that, the presidents started using limousine car to travel for the Republic Day parade.

| Virat Kohli's special Republic Day record which Sachin Tendulkar, MSD don't have

Meanwhile in 2014, then President Pranab Mukherjee used the buggy for the Beating Retreat ceremony, held on January 29. Mukherjee's successor Ram Nath Kovind also used the presidential carriage to inspect the Guard of Honour after taking oath in 2017.