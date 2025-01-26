Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Grand Finale LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch, Finalists - All You Need To Know

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Grand Finale LIVE streaming : Just a week after the grand finales of Bigg Boss Hindi Season 18 and Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8, the ongoing Bigg Boss Kannada is also gearing up for the Grand Finale of Season 11, where the champion would be crowned.

Bigg Boss Kannada 11 began on September 29, 2024, with 20 contestants, and has now narrowed down to five finalists, who will compete in the grand finale on Sunday. This season marks the final appearance of Kichcha Sudeep as the host. He had hosted Big Boss Kannada 11 since its inception in 2013.

Kichcha Sudeep had earlier hinted about his departure from the reality show. He took to X to share an emotional note, stating that it was an“unforgettable journey” for him.

How to Watch Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Grand Finale Live online

Fans can catch the live streaming of Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Grand Finale on Colors Kannada or stream it live on Jio Cinema. Additionally, Tata Play users can watch the event through the Tata Play app.

Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Finale: Date, timing of streaming

Big Boss Kannada 11 finale is scheduled to stream on Sunday, January 26 at 6pm. It was also streamed on Saturday, January 25.

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11 finalists: Who are the top contestants?

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11 started with 20 contestants. Out of those contestants, only these five made it to the Grand Finale:

has been a strong performer. He was also two-time captain, and is a favourite with the audience.