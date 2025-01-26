Ukrainian Forces Hit Important Facilities In Ryazan, Kursk Regions - General Staff

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The of Ukraine (AFU) targeted facilities at the Ryazan Oil Refining Company, which provides supplies to the Russian army, as well as an enemy forward command post located near the village of Korenevo in Russia's Kursk region.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Ukrinform reports.

As noted, another attack on the Ryazan Oil Refining Company facilities was carried out by units of the AFU Unmanned Systems Forces and the Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate.

“Explosions and a fire were recorded in the target area,” the General Staff informed.

The Armed Forces noted that this enterprise is one of the four largest oil refineries in Russia. In particular, it produces diesel fuel and TS-1 jet fuel.

In the Kursk region, Ukrainian missile forces hit a forward command post of the Russian Pacific Fleet's task force. The results and extent of the damage are still being clarified.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of January 24, Ukrainian defenders hit the production facilities at the Ryazan Oil Refining Company and the Kremniy El microelectronics plant in Bryansk.