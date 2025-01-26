Kuwait Amir Receives UAE Accountability Authority Chief

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 26 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber received visiting President of the UAE Accountability Authority Humaid Obaid Abushibs at Al-Seif Palace on Sunday. Chairman of the State Audit Bureau Essam Al-Roumi and several senior state officials attended the reception. (pickup previous) mt

