Grameenphone, Ericsson Partner To Enhance Customer Experience With AI

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Grameenphone, a leading telecommunications of the country, has extended their partnership with Ericsson to drive innovation through AI-powered solutions.

To this effect, an agreement was signed by Yasir Azman, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Grameenphone, and David Hägerbro, Head of Ericsson Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, at a ceremony on January 22 at a hotel in the capital.

Speaking on the occasion, Yasir Azman, Chief Executive Officer, Grameenphone, said,“The integration of Ericsson's cutting-edge solutions will significantly enhance Grameenphone's ability to streamline operations, accelerate digital transformation, and deliver world-class services to millions of customers. The extension underscores Grameenphone's vision to shape the future of connectivity and digital experiences, setting a global benchmark for the telecom industry.”

The strategic collaboration aims to deliver world-class services with greater efficiency, enabling Grameenphone to offer personalized solutions that meet the evolving needs of its customers, said a release.

By harnessing AI and advanced technologies, Grameenphone can launch innovative services faster, enhance operational efficiency, improve service availability, and accelerate digital transformation over the next six years, ultimately enriching the customer experience, added the release.

The signing ceremony was also attended by Håkon Arald Gulbrandsen, Ambassador of Norway to Bangladesh; Nicolas Weeks, Ambassador of Sweden to Bangladesh, and Major General Md Emdad Ul Bari, Chairman of Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC).

Also present were Andres Vicente, Senior Vice President (SVP), and Head of MA South East Asia Oceania and India of Ericsson Ltd; Dr. Niranjan Srinivasan, Chief Information Officer of Grameenphone; and Kaustubh Vats, Chief Procurement Officer of Grameenphone along with other senior officials from both organizations.

