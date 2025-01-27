Abu Dhabi Motorists Report Accident On Road Toward Dubai Delays Expected On E11

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Motorists travelling from Abu Dhabi to Dubai have reported a traffic jam on the Zayed Road, near the area where Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Street merges on to the E11 road.

According to a Maps update, an accident has occurred on the stretch Al Shahamah, near the Adnoc Service Station. Commuters can expect delays. Sheikh Zayed Road is the longest road in the UAE, linking Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and running through other emirates such as Sharjah, Ajman, and Ras Al Khaimah. While the cause of the accident is not known, the met had earlier issued a red alert for fog in some parts of Abu Dhabi. Authorities also activated speed reduction systems on roads in the emirate.