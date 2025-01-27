Mahakumbh 2025: Home Minister Amit Shah Takes Holy Dip At Triveni Sangam In Prayagraj Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Mahakumbh 2025: Union Home Amit Shah on January 27 took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, accompanied by several saints. The Home Minister is attending the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj with his wife, Sonal, son Jay Shah, and grandson.

After the holy bath, saints applied a tilak on Amit Shah's forehead and also blessed Jay Shah's baby boy. Videos also showed the Shah family performing 'aarti' at the Triveni Sangam.

Before taking a dip, Shah and CM Yogi also met and interacted with the saints and seers in Prayagraj.

Amit Shah's schedule for today

Today, the Union Minister will also visit the Bade Hanuman Ji Temple and Abhayvat and later will proceed to Juna Akhara, where he will meet the Maharaj and other saints of the Akhara and have lunch with them.

His schedule also includes visits to Guru Sharananand Ji's Ashram, where he will meet Guru Sharananand Ji and Govind Giri Ji Maharaj, and conclude his visit with a meeting with the Shankaracharyas of Sringeri, Puri, and Dwaraka.

The Home Minister will depart from Prayagraj for Delhi in the evening.

'Kumbh reflects our eternal philosophy of life based on harmony': Amit Shah

Ahead of the holy dip, Amit Shah took to X and wrote,“Mahakumbh' is a unique symbol of the uninterrupted flow of Sanatan culture. Kumbh reflects our eternal philosophy of life based on harmony. Today, I am eager to take a dip in the confluence and seek the blessings of the saints in this great festival of unity and integrity in the holy city of Prayagraj.”