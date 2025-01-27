Adani Wilmar Clocks 105 Pc Profit Jump In Q3, Revenue Rises 31 Pc

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 27 (IANS) Adani Wilmar saw its stock rising on Monday after the company reported a 105 per cent jump in net at Rs 410.57 crore in Q3 FY25, compared to Rs 201 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue for the quarter jumped 31 per cent (year-on-year) to Rs 16,859 crore, up from Rs 12,828 crore in Q3 FY24, according to the company's filing.

It clocked the highest-ever quarterly operating EBITDA of Rs 792 crore in Q3, up by 57 per cent (on-year).

According to the stock exchange filing, the Food and FMCG vertical logged revenue growth of 22 per cent, with an underlying volume growth of 23 per cent. The edible oils revenue grew by 38 per cent YoY.

Adani Wilmar's stock jumped nearly 5 per cent on the NSE.

The company has been delivering strong profits over the last five quarters.

Its edible oils have gained market share in under-indexed markets and under-indexed categories like Sunflower Oil and Mustard Oil. In wheat flour, it outpaced industry growth during the year.

Earlier this month, the Adani Group raised about Rs 4,850 crore after selling 13.5 per cent of its stake in Adani Wilmar.

Adani Commodities LLP, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd, completed the offer for sale (OFS) for a 13.5 per cent stake in Adani Wilmar to non-retail investors.

On December 30, the Group announced that it would exit Adani Wilmar Ltd (AWL) by divesting its entire 44 per cent stake in the joint venture to raise over $2 billion.

Wilmar International Ltd. agreed to acquire the 31 per cent stake held by the Adani flagship in the edible oil maker.

Adani Enterprises Ltd will use the proceeds from the sale to turbocharge its investments in the core infrastructure platforms in energy and utility, transport and logistics, and other adjacencies in primary industry.