Musk announces that ‘future of Europe’ depends on German snap elections

(MENAFN) Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, expressed his strong support for the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party during a rally in Halle on Saturday. Speaking via link, Musk emphasized the critical importance of Germany's upcoming snap parliamentary elections, claiming that the future of Europe—and possibly the world—could be decided by the vote.



Musk urged AfD supporters to actively persuade their friends and family to vote for the party, suggesting that the election is a chance for significant change in Germany after years of dissatisfaction with the current leadership. He described AfD’s policies as “common sense” and praised them for promoting personal freedom and reducing government interference, drawing comparisons to the approach of US President Donald Trump.



The AfD, known for its staunch anti-immigrant views, has faced resistance from other German political parties, but recent developments have shown a willingness from the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) to consider AfD support on immigration policy.



Musk, who has been a vocal advocate for AfD in recent months, also criticized the German government's stance on free speech, accusing it of suppressing dissent and undermining democracy. His comments have raised concerns in Berlin, with Chancellor Olaf Scholz calling Musk a "threat" to democracy and urging Germans not to support extreme-right positions.

MENAFN26012025000045015687ID1109129849