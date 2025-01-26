Trump reiterates his familiar political stance but in more explicit, forceful manner

(MENAFN) In his inaugural address, President Donald reiterated his familiar stance but in a more explicit and forceful manner, emphasizing his desire to restore American greatness and secure favorable economic deals. His rhetoric blurred the line between allies and adversaries, marking the beginning of a new era of political and geopolitical shifts, analysts argue, driven by an expansionist vision expressed even before his second-term inauguration. Trump reiterated his controversial stance on reclaiming the Panama Canal from China, even suggesting the use of force, and insisted that the U.S. must control Greenland for international security. He has also mentioned the possibility of annexing Canada and renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, signaling his ambitions to reshape the global order both politically and geographically.



The uncertainty among U.S. allies is palpable as they face a president who seeks to radically alter U.S. policies and prioritize "America First"—an economic-centric approach that undermines the shared values underpinning post-WWII alliances and partnerships, particularly those formed under the "global liberal order." Trump has pressured Europe by threatening high tariffs, demanding they buy American goods like oil and gas, and even warned about withdrawing from long-standing treaties like NATO. In a speech to the Davos Economic Forum, Trump further alienated his allies by demanding that NATO countries, especially in Europe, increase their defense spending to 5% of GDP or risk the U.S. re-evaluating its security commitments.



Europeans are concerned that Trump’s approach will undo decades of U.S.-European relations and alliances, possibly abandoning foundational commitments such as NATO and its historical security framework. Despite the tensions, analysts note that the U.S. has historically acted from a perspective of strategic interest, especially after World War II, when it helped rebuild Europe and provided military protection during the Cold War. While Europe has sought greater autonomy, especially after the Cold War, it has remained largely under the U.S. military and political umbrella. The European economy, particularly Germany’s, is under strain due to the costs of supporting Ukraine and dealing with rising energy prices, exacerbated by U.S. policies that often seem to favor American interests at the expense of Europe’s. Analysts suggest that Trump’s foreign policy is driven purely by U.S. strategic interests, with little regard for ideological or historical ties. Reflecting on past warnings by French leader Charles de Gaulle, who predicted the U.S. would eventually prioritize its own interests over Europe, these developments signal a potential shift in global alliances and power dynamics.

