Macron calls on all parties involved in ceasefire agreement in Lebanon to uphold their commitments

(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel has called on all parties involved in the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon to uphold their commitments swiftly, stressing the importance of restoring Lebanon's over its territory. During a phone call with Lebanese President Michel Aoun, Macron urged the parties to respect their obligations promptly, while accusing Israel of delaying its withdrawal from southern Lebanon. The Elysee Palace stated that Macron emphasized the need for all commitments to be fulfilled quickly to ensure Lebanon regains control of its entire territory. He also reiterated France’s continued support in this effort.



Macron acknowledged the progress made in recent months, particularly the Lebanese Armed Forces' ongoing involvement in the ceasefire's implementation. Meanwhile, the Israeli military issued warnings to residents of Lebanese villages near the border, advising them not to return until further notice. This came after Israel declared that its forces would remain in the area beyond the deadline for their withdrawal, which was set for Sunday.



According to the ceasefire agreement brokered by the U.S. and France, Israeli forces were required to withdraw from areas south of the Litani River, allowing Hezbollah's fighters and weapons to be evacuated, with the Lebanese army taking over the region. However, Israel claims that Lebanon has not fully implemented the necessary conditions, preventing the complete withdrawal of Israeli troops. In response, the Lebanese army accused Israel of delaying its withdrawal, making it difficult for the Lebanese forces to fully deploy. The Lebanese military also urged citizens to avoid returning to the border region due to the presence of Israeli mines and unexploded munitions. The Lebanese army confirmed that it had been working on strengthening its deployment south of the Litani River since the ceasefire began, but acknowledged delays caused by Israel's procrastination in withdrawing its forces. The army remains ready to complete its deployment as soon as Israel vacates the area.

