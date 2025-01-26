The Great Optimism Divide: Singaporeans' Bright Future Vs. Hong Kong's Uncertainty

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) As the Year of the Snake Approaches, the contrasting sentiments reveal deeper economic realities and highlight the paths forward for both cities.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 January 2025 – As the Lunar New Year approaches, ushering in the Year of the Snake-a symbol of wisdom and renewal, MDRi has conducted a survey encompassing 1,000 participants from Hong Kong and Singapore to gauge the prevailing sentiments regarding their future and evolving life priorities for the upcoming year: the economic fates of Singapore and Hong Kong seem to diverge dramatically. While Singaporeans anticipate a prosperous 2025, buoyed by optimism and resilience, their counterparts in Hong Kong face a landscape marred by uncertainty and caution.

A Tale of Two Cities

Recent findings from a survey conducted by MDRi reveal a stark contrast in sentiment between the two cities. 51% of Singaporeans express optimism about the upcoming year, in sharp contrast to just 29% of Hong Kong residents . This disparity extends beyond mere feelings; it reflects deeper economic realities.

Singapore's economy is projected to grow by 2.8% in 2025, buoyed by a robust performance in 2024 and improving external demand. In stark contrast, Hong Kong's GDP growth is expected to decline to 2%, hindered by high interest rates and ongoing trade tensions, particularly with the United States. The economic slowdown has led many in Hong Kong to question their future, with 25% expressing doubts about achieving their personal goals in the coming year whereas 57% of Singaporean are feeling confident with achieving their personal goals.

Confidence and Happiness

Confidence is a vital currency in both cities, and here too the divide is palpable. 57% of Singaporeans report high confidence in their ability to achieve their goals, compared to only 34% of Hong Kong residents. This sense of agency is reflected in their levels of happiness, with 55% of Singaporeans feeling content in their daily lives, while 43% in Hong Kong report similar feelings.

However, underlying these sentiments are shared concerns-financial worries loom large for both populations. In Hong Kong, these concerns are particularly pronounced among younger demographics, with Gen Z and Millennials facing significant financial pressures in a sluggish economy. In Singapore, while financial stability remains a priority, family and health take center stage in the happiness equation.