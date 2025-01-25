Twinkle Khanna Shares Her Definition Of Success

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 26 (IANS) Actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna recently shared her definition of success, explaining that she sees it as being divided into two distinct aspects: professional success and personal success.

In an earlier interview, the explained that while professional success means being a part of hit films, personal success is about being happy with your life, family, and friends. In a making the rounds on social media, the 'Mela' actress was heard saying,“Success is divided into two ways. One is professional success, and the other is personal success. Professional success, at least to me, means being part of good films, working with the people I want to work with, and definitely being part of hit films.”

She continued,“Personal success means being happy with your life, happy with your family and friends, and I think, putting both together, I am happy with my life.”

Meanwhile, Twinkle Khanna recently grabbed the spotlight at the star-studded special screening of her husband and actor Akshay Kumar's film "Sky Force." The couple, who arrived together at the event, were seen walking hand-in-hand and happily posing for the paparazzi. For the outing, Khiladi Kumar chose a long beige t-shirt paired with green flowy pants and black sandals. Twinkle, looking chic, wore a white top and blue denim jeans, which she styled with a striped jacket.

Other attendees at the screening included Veer Pahariya, Vedang Raina, Raveena Tandon's daughter, Rasha Thadani, Arjun Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Boney Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya, Nysa Devgn, and filmmaker Amar Kaushik, among others.

“Sky Force,” directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, also features Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur in pivotal roles.

The film marked Veer Pahariya's acting debut. This action thriller hit theatres on Republic Day weekend, January 24, and reportedly minted over Rs 15 crore on its first day.