عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Oil Prices Should Drop To $45 Per Barrel To Weaken Russia, Says Trump's Special Rep.

Oil Prices Should Drop To $45 Per Barrel To Weaken Russia, Says Trump's Special Rep.


1/25/2025 3:11:32 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's special representative for Ukraine and Russia, has called for reducing the price of oil to $45 per barrel, emphasizing its significance in curbing Russia's war efforts, Azernews reports.

Speaking on the matter, Kellogg stated that solely assisting Ukraine is insufficient to stop Russia's actions: "We need to reduce the price of oil to $45 per barrel."

He further stressed the necessity of imposing stricter measures on Russia's oil sector: "Russia earns billions of dollars from oil sales. But what if we reduce the price to $45 per barrel?"

It is worth noting that on January 23, President Trump declared his intention to lower domestic oil prices, aligning with broader strategies to limit Russia's revenue sources.

MENAFN25012025000195011045ID1109128937


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search