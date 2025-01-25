Oil Prices Should Drop To $45 Per Barrel To Weaken Russia, Says Trump's Special Rep.
Date
1/25/2025 3:11:32 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's special
representative for Ukraine and Russia, has called for reducing the
price of oil to $45 per barrel, emphasizing its significance in
curbing Russia's war efforts, Azernews
reports.
Speaking on the matter, Kellogg stated that solely assisting
Ukraine is insufficient to stop Russia's actions: "We need to
reduce the price of oil to $45 per barrel."
He further stressed the necessity of imposing stricter measures
on Russia's oil sector: "Russia earns billions of dollars from oil
sales. But what if we reduce the price to $45 per barrel?"
It is worth noting that on January 23, President Trump declared
his intention to lower domestic oil prices, aligning with broader
strategies to limit Russia's revenue sources.
MENAFN25012025000195011045ID1109128937
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.