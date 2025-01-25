Stable Weather Today Unstable Conditions Forecast Sunday-JMD

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 25 (Petra) - The weather Saturday will be relatively cold nearly countrywide, and moderate in temperature in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba, Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.According to the JMD report, the weather Sunday will be quite cold and slightly warm in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba.In the afternoon hours, the Kingdom will be affected by a state of atmospheric instability and rain showers are forecast in the Kingdom's southern and eastern regions, which may be often accompanied by thunder.The JMD added that downpour is then set to affect the Kingdom's northern and central areas for a short period.On Monday, showers are expected in Jordan's eastern regions, which may be heavy and accompanied by thunder.Additionally, limited areas in the Kingdom's northern and central governorates will briefly witness light showers.Also today, mercury in the capital Amman will hit a high of 15 degrees celsius and a low of 5?, while the port city of Aqaba will seea charming 23? during the day, sliding to 11? at night.