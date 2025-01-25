Pope Francis Calls On Journalists To Promote Ethical, Hopeful Media

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, January 25 (Petra) – Pope Francis emphasized the vital responsibility of journalists and professionals to uphold societal integrity by rejecting the spread of misleading information and polarization, especially in an era dominated by select information hubs.In his annual media message for 2025, titled "Share with gentleness the hope that is in your hearts," the Pope urged journalists to "disarm social media" by fostering a non-hostile approach that spreads a culture of care, builds bridges, and delivers hopeful narratives.The Catholic Center for Studies and Media released a statement on Saturday highlighting the Pope's concern over two alarming trends: the promotion of despair, bias, and hatred by certain media outlets and social media platforms, often accompanied by provocation and misinformation; and the exploitation of media by market-driven motives that prioritize division over public welfare.Pope Francis encouraged journalists to focus on showcasing goodness, underscoring positive aspects in media messaging to foster trust and confidence in a brighter future.