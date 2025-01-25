Arab Potash Company Advances Global Position, Strengthens Economic Impact

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, January 25 (Petra) -- The Arab Potash Company (APC) has cemented its status as a global leader in the potash by implementing comprehensive strategies that contribute to the national and strengthen Jordan's economic position globally.These achievements have been realized under royal directives, which have played a critical role in bolstering the company's capabilities to excel at both local and international levels.The APC has established an integrated economic framework by optimizing Jordan's abundant natural resources, including potash and magnesium, alongside leveraging the country's strategic geographic location, which facilitates access to global markets. Supportive economic legislation has further enhanced the APC's competitiveness on the international stage.Notably, the company has executed major projects worth over $3 billion to boost production and expand exports, underscoring its commitment to achieving global parity in the potash industry. These initiatives have been powered by the efforts of skilled national cadres, emphasizing the company's role in job creation, workforce development, and the promotion of global food security by supplying vital components for agricultural fertilizers.In an exclusive interview with the Jordan News Agency (Petra), the APC Chairperson Shehadah Abu Hdaib and CEO Maen Nsour highlighted the company's milestones, ambitious expansion initiatives, and future projects. Among these are the Southern Expansion Project, which aims to increase potash production, and the development of a specialized fertilizer factory, as well as investments in the Jordan Bromine Company.The executives outlined the APC's alignment with the Economic Modernization Vision by enhancing production capabilities, fostering integration between fertilizers and Jordan's available chemical elements, attracting foreign investments, and advancing high-value-added manufacturing industries.A significant achievement is the establishment of the Research, Development, and Innovation Center in Ghor al-Safi, inaugurated under the patronage of His Majesty King Abdullah II. The center aims to enhance innovation and support the mining and chemical sectors.Abu Hdaib highlighted that the Hashemite leadership's interest, demonstrated through recent visits by His Majesty and His Highness the Crown Prince, reflects Jordan's commitment to bolstering national industries, particularly the mining and chemicals sectors. This focus aligns with efforts to enhance sustainable economic growth and strengthen partnerships between the public and private sectors.Detailing the company's future plans, Abu Hdaib revealed initiatives with an estimated cost of $3 billion. Chief among these is the Southern Expansion Project, projected to increase the APC's annual production capacity to over 3.5 million tons, enhancing its regional and global competitiveness. Additional projects include high-value-added product development, integration between potash and phosphate, and efforts aligned with the Economic Modernization Vision to improve product quality and widen export markets.Sustainability remains a cornerstone of the APC's strategic vision, as reflected in projects such as Red Sea desalination to secure water resources, solar energy generation to reduce reliance on traditional energy, and the deployment of electric trucks to minimize carbon emissions. A proposed railway to transport potash from Ghor al-Safi to Aqaba's ports further underscores the company's dedication to reducing environmental impact while enhancing logistical efficiency.The APC's comprehensive initiatives are poised to provide new job opportunities, bolster the national economy, and fortify Jordan's global position as a leading player in the potash industry.Abu Hdaib highlighted the company's critical contributions to enhancing global food security through its provision of essential agricultural inputs that boost crop productivity. This achievement, he underscored, positions Jordan as a significant player in advancing sustainable agriculture on the international stage.Abu Hdaib called for leveraging the APC's success in global diplomacy and media to strengthen Jordan's international profile, particularly concerning food security. He suggested that showcasing these achievements could attract robust international partnerships in industry, agriculture, and sustainable development, bolstering the Kingdom's influence in addressing global challenges.He also emphasized the need for investments in scientific research, new technologies, and environmental advancements to ensure the sustainability of Jordan's potash sector. The chairperson noted the pivotal role of mining in shaping the global economy, supplying vital raw materials for industries, and driving sustainable development.The APC contributes significantly to Jordan's economy, with exports comprising 8% of the Kingdom's total exports. Over the past six years, the company has infused approximately JD 1.1 billion into the treasury and generated $8.6 billion in foreign currency revenues for the national banking sector. Jordanian exports, particularly fertilizers, have seen remarkable growth, with fertilizer exports to the European Union tripling and exports to South America quadrupling over the last four years.Abu Hdaib highlighted the performance of the APC's subsidiaries, including the Arab Fertilizers and Chemicals Industries Company (KEMAPCO), the world's third-largest producer of high-grade potassium nitrate fertilizer, and the Numeira Mixed Salts and Mud Company, a key player in extracting Dead Sea minerals for therapeutic and cosmetic uses. Collectively, these subsidiaries contribute to creating employment opportunities and driving industrial progress.The APC's renewable energy projects reflect its commitment to environmental sustainability, aligning with global market standards, especially in Europe. The initiatives reduce carbon emissions, lower operational costs, and promote energy efficiency.The company has also invested in community development, supporting education, healthcare, infrastructure, and research. Its corporate social responsibility strategy focuses on sustainability and creating tangible, positive impacts on local communities.Nsour said the company has carried out investment projects worth JD 450 million. These projects include a new pumping station, expanded production capacity for granular potash, solar salt works, and a state-of-the-art operations and logistics center. His Majesty King Abdullah II's inauguration of these projects reflects the Hashemite leadership's unwavering support for advancing Jordan's mining and fertilizer sectors.Additionally, the APC's Research, Development, and Innovation Center in Ghor al-Safi fosters advancements in Dead Sea mineral utilization and diversifies product offerings, enhancing Jordan's global competitiveness. The combined efforts ensure the APC remains a leading global player in mining and fertilizers, contributing to national economic growth and sustainable development.Nsour highlighted the company's outstanding operational and financial performance during the 2019-2024 period, reflecting its strategic focus on sustainability and growth. Over these years, the company achieved record production and sales of 15.9 million tons of potash, marking a 17 percent growth in annual output, which increased from 2.4 million tons in 2018 to over 2.8 million tons in 2024.The company's capital expenditures during this period averaged $213 million annually, amounting to a total investment of $1.3 billion. Concurrently, the company generated net profits totaling $2.2 billion, equivalent to an annual average of $367 million, indicating efficient resource utilization and cost optimization.Nsour noted that the APC expanded its product range to nine high-quality potash varieties, compared to just three prior to 2019. These varieties are exported to key global markets, including the European Union, South America, the United States, and Southeast Asia.The company is poised to maintain substantial investment spending, aligning with plans for sustainable growth. Future projects include boosting production capacities, advancing operational efficiency, and enhancing the adoption of digital and artificial intelligence technologies.Nsour highlighted a $800 million partnership with the U.S.-based Albemarle Corporation to expand Jordan Bromine Company's production capacity. Scheduled over five years, the project aims to position Jordan as the world's largest producer of bromine and derivatives, widely used in industries such as medicine, flame retardants, and water treatment. The expansion is projected to create 650 permanent jobs and increase Bromine's contribution to the national GDP from 2.2 percent to 5 percent. Exports are also anticipated to double, further bolstering the Kingdom's trade balance.Nsour underscored the importance of addressing key challenges in the mining sector, such as operational efficiency, environmental compliance, and investment frameworks. The 2024-2034 sectoral strategy, part of the Economic Modernization Vision, aims to elevate Jordan's role in global fertilizer and chemical industries, promoting clean energy solutions and high-value derivatives.The Government Investments Management Company holds a 26 percent stake in the Arab Potash Company, followed by the Chinese SDIC Group (28 percent) and other shareholders, including regional and international investment entities.Nsour concluded by reaffirming the company's commitment to driving economic sustainability and solidifying Jordan's leadership in global industrial and mining markets.End