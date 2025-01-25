Invest Qatar Pavilion Showcases Innovation, Fosters Global Collaboration At World Economic Forum 2025

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Invest Qatar pavilion has made a remarkable debut at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2025 in Davos, Switzerland, emerging as a vibrant for innovation and international engagement.

The pavilion convened international leaders, investors, and key stakeholders to explore Qatar's dynamic business ecosystem and diverse opportunities, strengthening Qatar's leadership in driving sustainable economic growth.

The pavilion hosted high-profile events, in collaboration with key national stakeholders, sparking insightful discussions and fostering impactful connections. Events included the Doha Forum Reception, during which the theme for the 2025 edition, 'Equity in Action: Beyond Promises to Progress,' was unveiled.

Additionally, the Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ) and the Qatar Financial Centre (QFC) co-organised a networking breakfast that allowed global stakeholders to explore collaborative ventures. Another key event was the panel discussion titled 'Where to Invest in Technology: The QIA's Global Outlook', co-hosted by Media City Qatar and Bloomberg Media, which offered insights into technology investment opportunities.

In partnership with The Economist Impact, the pavilion hosted 'Future Pathways for Logistics: Resilience, Innovation, and Global Connectivity' panel, which explored how emerging technologies and sustainability are reshaping global logistics and the 'From Sandboxes to Success: The Middle East's New Innovation Ecosystems' panel, which highlighted the region's efforts to attract global talent and foster entrepreneurial growth.

Sheikh Ali Alwaleed al-Thani, CEO, Invest Qatar, said:“The debut of the Invest Qatar Pavilion underscores our commitment to aligning with international priorities while advancing Qatar's vision for a diversified and resilient economy. The meaningful dialogues and business engagements at the pavilion reaffirm Qatar's position as a leading destination for investment.”

In addition to the pavilion's events, Invest Qatar led several business engagements on the sidelines of the WEF Annual Meeting. Sheikh Ali participated in a thought-provoking session hosted by the Wall Street Journal at their Journal House. Titled, 'A Region of Opportunity: How Transformative Economies Are Driving New Growth', the panel discussed how resilient economies leverage human capital, public-private partnerships, and intelligent industries to balance short-term goals with long-term ambitions.

Moderated by Phillipa Leighton-Jones, senior vice-president of The Trust, WSJ-Barron's Group, the session featured Christophe Catoir, president of Adecco, and Caspar Herzberg, CEO of Aveva.

