Paramount Food Service Equipment Solutions Launches New Facility At Birkat Al Awameer

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Paramount Food Service Equipment Solutions has launched a new state-of-the-art facility at Birkat Al Awameer near Doha.



Many prominent persons attended the 60,000 square feet facility's inauguration on Thursday.



Founded in 1988, Paramount specialises in and distributing premium commercial kitchen, bakery, supermarket, and laundry equipment.



With operations in the UAE, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, and India, and a customer base across the Mena region, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Asia, Paramount is a“trusted partner” in the hotels, restaurants, and catering (HORECA) industry.



The company said the "new facility demonstrates its commitment" to meeting market demands and delivering exceptional service.



It includes a customer experience centre, central warehouse, manufacturing facility, culinary design lab (demo kitchen), besides employee accommodation.



The opening ceremony featured an exclusive live cooking demonstration by Rational, a renowned German brand recognised for its innovative culinary equipment.



Paramount FSE has "cultivated long-standing relationships" with globally recognised brands, including Fagor, Rational, Lotus, and Scotsman.



“These partnerships have been instrumental in Paramount's success and growth in Qatar and beyond,” a company release said.



At a press conference, managing director K V Shamsudheen highlighted the significance of the new facility.



“The new facility in Birkat Al Awameer reflects Paramount FSE's ongoing commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our customers in Qatar and the broader Middle East region. By enhancing our capabilities, we're ensuring that our clients can focus on delivering exceptional hospitality services,” Shamsudheen said.



The new Qatar facility is part of Paramount's broader phased growth strategy, which includes expansions in Umm Al Quwain (UAE) and Kochi (India) and development of a manufacturing unit and retail experience centre in Tirur (India), the hometown of the Paramount Group.



Among other senior executives present at the press conference were Hisham Shamsudheen (executive director), Amar Shamsudheen (director), Daniel T Sam (general manager), Afrah Shamsudheen (director), and Johnson Antony (regional sales manager).

