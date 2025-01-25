Powerdmarc Recognized As A Leader In DMARC Management For Q4 2024 By Channel Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MIDDLETOWN, DE, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- PowerDMARC has been honored as a leader in the DMARC management category for Quarter 4 of 2024 by Channel Program, cementing its reputation as a trusted partner for MSPs and MSSPs worldwide.Driving Excellence in DMARC ManagementThis recognition highlights PowerDMARC's relentless drive to enhance email security for managed service providers. By offering cutting-edge solutions tailored to MSP needs, PowerDMARC has simplified DMARC adoption and management for its partners. The platform's ability to combine advanced security features with ease of use has earned it a top spot in the DMARC management landscape.Channel Program's accolade underscores PowerDMARC's role in helping businesses defend against sophisticated email-based threats while empowering MSPs to expand their service capabilities with confidence.What Sets PowerDMARC Apart?PowerDMARC stands out in the DMARC MSP market with unique features and benefits, including:- DMARC Forensic Report PGP Encryption: Ensures sensitive data privacy by encrypting forensic reports.- Comprehensive Reporting: Includes DMARC PDF reports and extensive API endpoints for seamless integration.- Advanced Threat Intelligence: Offers AI-powered threat detection and predictive intelligence.- Committed SLA: Guarantees high service availability with minimal downtime.- Hosted Services: Provides hosted SPF , DKIM, and other solutions for streamlined email authentication.- Affordable Pricing: Starts at just $8 per month, offering exceptional value.- Multi-Tenancy and DMARC White Labeling : Tailored for MSPs, featuring custom branding and multi-language support.“Being recognized as a leader by Channel Program reaffirms our dedication to delivering world-class email authentication and security solutions,” said Maitham Al Lawati, CEO of PowerDMARC.“This achievement is a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence, shared with our valued partners and customers who inspire us every day.”About PowerDMARCPowerDMARC is a domain security and email authentication SaaS platform that helps organizations protect their domain name, brand, and emails against spoofing, impersonation, ransomware, and other forms of unauthorized use. PowerDMARC provides a complete suite of hosted email security protocols such as DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, MTA-STS, and TLS-RPT, along with simplified reporting integrated with AI-powered Threat Intelligence. It helps organizations gain visibility on their email channels and combat cyber attacks. PowerDMARC supports over 2000 organizations from Fortune 100 companies, to governments that span more than 90 countries.The PowerDMARC platform is DMARC MSP/MSSP ready, with multi-tenancy support along with Whitelabel. PowerDMARC has 1000+ channel partners worldwide and is SOC2 Type 2, ISO 27001 Certified, and GDPR compliant.

