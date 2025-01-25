K’Taka: Decision To Promulgate Ordinance To Take Mysuru Royal Family’S Property Not Out Of Enmity, Says Siddaramaiah

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Jan 25 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Siddaramaiah clarified on Saturday that the government's decision to promulgate an ordinance to take over the prime property of Bengaluru Palace Grounds, owned by the Mysuru royal family, is not driven by enmity.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Siddaramaiah stated:“We are not acting out of enmity. There is a law, and there was a hindrance to development. This decision is not based on hostility; it is being taken in the interest of the people.”

He further explained that the property of 15 acres is valued at Rs 3,014 crore, which means more than Rs 200 crore per acre.

“Where else do you find this kind of price in Bengaluru? What would be its impact on the people? We are working on road expansion without burdening the government. The main matter is yet to be decided by the court. The High Court has ruled in our favour, and now they have approached the Supreme Court,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that in 1996, the government had fixed Rs 11 crore to take over 472 acres of Bengaluru Palace Grounds, valuing the land at Rs 2.30 lakh per acre.

“However, the royal family challenged this decision in court. Currently, the market price per acre has skyrocketed to Rs 200 crore,” he said.

Siddaramaiah noted that if 15.36 acres of land from Bengaluru Palace Grounds is acquired, the government will have to pay Rs 200 crore per acre.

“In light of this, the government has opted to consider taking possession of the land through an ordinance,” he said.

Sources said that Siddaramaiah has expedited the government's legal fight in the Supreme Court to acquire the Bengaluru Palace and surrounding places following the contest of the royal family's scion, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar from the Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha election as the BJP candidate.

Mysuru is the native town of Siddaramaiah. He suffered a setback as Yaduveer registered a thumping victory against the Congress candidate M. Laxman, a close confidante of Siddaramaiah.

In 2015, Siddaramaiah announced that his government would expedite the legal proceedings to take over the Palace Grounds.

Karnataka government on Friday announced that it has decided to issue an ordinance to regulate and utilise 15.36 acres of the Bengaluru Palace Grounds. Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs H.K. Patil made the announcement in this regard at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru after the special cabinet meeting. The government plans to utilise the land for road widening.

Responding to the issue, Mysuru's Maharani Pramoda Devi Wadiyar had stated that if any injustice is done to them regarding the Bengaluru Palace matter, they will pursue a legal battle.

She asserted: "If there is any unfair treatment concerning the Bengaluru Palace land dispute, we will definitely fight a legal battle. There is no doubt about it. Earlier, my husband fought for this cause, and now we will continue that fight."

Pramoda Devi Wadiyar expressed objections to the government's circular concerning the Bengaluru Palace Road TDR (Transfer of Development Rights) issue.

She stated: "I have seen the Cabinet decision. We also possess the 1996 acquisition and stay order. The Supreme Court has also made observations regarding the Bengaluru Palace land. Everything that has happened so far has been in accordance with the directives of the Karnataka government. Nothing has occurred without their knowledge."

She further added that the government claims there is no stay, but there is a stay, and ownership remains with them.

“Even now, we are the rightful owners of the Bengaluru Palace land. Had we been given the TDR earlier; the prices would not have escalated to such an extent. We will fight this battle through legal means,” said Pramoda Devi.