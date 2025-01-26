Lebanon Army Accuses Israel Of 'Procrastination' In Ceasefire Withdrawal

Smoke rises from the site of controlled explosions during demolition activities undertaken by the Israeli army in the southern Lebanese village of Kfarkila yesterday (AFP photo)

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) BEIRUT - The Lebanese on Saturday said it was ready to deploy its forces in the country's south, accusing Israel of "procrastination" in its withdrawal in time for a deadline the following day.

Under the terms of the Israel-Hizbollah ceasefire that came into effect on November 27, the Lebanese army is to deploy alongside United Nations peacekeepers in the south as the Israeli army withdraws over a 60-day period that ends Sunday.

Hizbollah is to pull back its forces north of the Litani River, about 30 kilometres from the border, and dismantle any remaining military infrastructure in the south.

"There has been a delay at a number of stages as a result of the procrastination in the withdrawal from the Israeli enemy's side," the army said in a statement, confirming it was "ready to continue its deployment as soon as the Israeli enemy withdraws".

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office on Friday said the military's withdrawal would continue beyond the Sunday deadline stipulated by the deal.

"The withdrawal process is conditional upon the Lebanese army deploying in southern Lebanon and fully and effectively enforcing the agreement, with Hizbollah withdrawing beyond the Litani River," a statement from Netanyahu's office said.

"Since the ceasefire agreement has not yet been fully enforced by the Lebanese state, the gradual withdrawal process will continue in full coordination with the United States."

The Lebanese army accusation came after UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on January 17 called for Israel to end its military operations and "occupation" in the south.

Lebanon's new President Joseph Aoun said one week ago that Israel must "withdraw from occupied territories in the south within the deadline set by the agreement reached on November 27".