Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets Finland's Minister Of Social Security
Date
1/26/2025 2:18:46 PM
Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for International Cooperation HE Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad met today with the Minister of Social Security at the Ministry of Social Affairs and health of the Republic of Finland HE Sanni Grahn-Laasonen, who is visiting the country.
During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and strengthen them, particularly in humanitarian and developmental fields. In addition, they discussed a host of topics of common interest.
