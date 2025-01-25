Study Shows New Drug Can Be A Gamechanger For Restoring Vision

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) US researchers have found a promising drug candidate that could potentially help repair vision in people with multiple sclerosis (MS) and other neurological conditions.

Researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus showed that the drug, LL-341070, can boost the brain's ability to repair damaged myelin -- the protective sheath around nerve fibres.

Damage to myelin is a hallmark of diseases like MS. Ageing also causes damage to myelin -- resulting in vision loss, loss of motor skills, and cognitive decline.

The study, published in the journal Nature Communications, showed that LL-341070 can boost the repair process of the brain. Mice studies showed it also improves brain function related to vision, even after severe damage.

“This research brings us closer to a world where the brain has the capacity to heal itself,” said Ethan Hughes, Associate Professor in the Department of Cell and Developmental Biology at the CU School of Medicine.

“By harnessing this potential, we hope to help people with diseases like MS by potentially reversing some of the damage, offering people the opportunity to regain their vision and cognitive function," Hughes added.

The effective repair process even after serious damage highlights the importance of intervention with severe injury. Even partial repair of myelin was found to significantly improve vision-related brain functions.

While myelin has been known to play a crucial role in brain function, the new study“highlights the role of cortical myelin in visual function”.

"The drug could be a game-changer because it accelerates the brain's natural repair mechanisms,” said the team.

The researchers plan to test the drug in other areas of the brain and refine the treatment, hoping to make it even more effective and eventually accessible to patients.