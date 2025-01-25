CM Stalin Inaugurates Renovated Memorial For Anti-Hindi Protest Martyrs

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Jan 25 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief M. K. Stalin inaugurated the renovated memorial for Natarasan and Thalamuthu, martyrs of the anti-Hindi protests, at Moolakothalam on Saturday.

In recognition of the movement's significance, Chief Minister Stalin announced the renovation of the memorial and declared January 25 as Tamil Language Martyrs Day.

The Chief Minister paid tribute by placing a wreath at the memorial and showering flowers on their portraits, honouring their sacrifice for the Tamil language.

In 1938, the introduction of Hindi as a compulsory subject in for classes 6, 7, and 8 in Tamil Nadu sparked widespread protests.

It was also mandated that students must pass Hindi examinations, failing which they would not qualify for promotion. This policy, imposed before India gained independence, met with strong resistance and ignited a language movement that began on June 3, 1938.

The movement lasted a year and a half and witnessed significant participation from leaders and students alike. Among them was Natarasan, a young man from Perambur born in 1919.

Arrested for his involvement in the protests, he was sentenced to six months of rigorous imprisonment.

Tragically, Natarasan fell ill during his time in prison and passed away in a government hospital. His funeral was marked by a grand procession with thousands of people, including senior leaders, paying their respects.

Two months later, another martyr, Thalamuthu from Thanjavur, also succumbed during the protests. Arrested for leading anti-Hindi demonstrations, he too was sentenced to six months of rigorous imprisonment and fined.

Thalamuthu died on March 11, 1939, cementing his place as a symbol of resistance against linguistic imposition. The original memorial for Natarasan and Thalamuthu was inaugurated at Moolakothalam by social reformer Periyar to honour their sacrifice.

Over the decades, the anti-Hindi movement gained the support of prominent leaders and movements, including the Justice Party, the Self-Respect Movement, and the Independent Tamil Movement.

Figures such as A.D. Panneerselvam, Thanthai Periyar, Maraimalai Adigalar, Bharathidasan, Perarignar Anna, and many others played pivotal roles in the struggle.

The inauguration of the revamped memorial marks a renewed effort to honour the duo and the countless others who fought for the preservation of Tamil identity and culture.