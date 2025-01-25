Bengaluru Man Dies After Participating In Clinical Trial, Family Blames 'Side Effects' From Medicines

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A 33-year-old Bengaluru man passed away this week - purportedly while taking part in a clinical trial with Syngene. Nagesh Veeranna was found dead at his brother's house on Wednesday morning. According to the complainant, he had suffered side effects from the medicines administered during the trial.

A case of 'unnatural death' was registered at the Jalahalli station and investigation remains underway. Revana Siddappa told PTI that his brother's death was the result of 'side effects from the medicines administered during the trial'. He also claimed that the deceased had had no health issues until his participation in the trial.

Veeranna had reportedly been admitted to the ICU of a private hospital when the R&D company reached out to him. He was offered tablets and injections that was currently under trial in December.

Nagesh reportedly visited Syngene for the first time on December 9. Excerpts from the complaint citied by Times of India indicate that he had returned home the same night before a second, longer visit on December 12. Revana Siddappa reportedly received a call from the company on December 18 indicating that his brother had been admitted to the ICU of Narayana Hrudayalaya due to health complications.

The complaint alleges that Nagesh had told Revana Siddappa that his health worsened 24 hours after the company gave him an injection and a tablet. He had been rushed to the hospital with a severe stomach ache. The Bengaluru man was eventually discharged from the hospital on December 26 and continued to undergo regular checkups with Syngene.