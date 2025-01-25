Mahakumbh Mela: Artatrana Baba 'Cures' People With His Touch, 'Nothing To Eat Or Drink, No Medicine'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Mahakumbh Mela: As the Mahakumbh 2025 is underway, many 'babas' at the Mela have stood out, especially those who carry their distinct identity. One such baba who has caught attention is Baba Artatrana. What is his special feature? He has claimed that he can cure people with any complex disease, even cancer, with a touch of his feet.

While speaking to news agency ANI, Baba explained that his treatment doesn't involve any food , drink, or medicine to consume, instead, people can be cured of serious diseases simply by touching, talking or listening to his mantra over the phone or through YouTube.

"I have been doing this divine treatment since 2007. Nothing to eat or drink, nothing to drink, no medicine, no medicine. Just by touching and talking on the phone and listening to my mantra on YouTube, a huge disease is cured. If someone is far away, they will be fine by talking on the phone. He will listen to my mantra and it will be fine," Baba said as quoted by ANI.

Claims to have 'cured milions' during Covid pandemic

Baba Artatrana also claimed that he cured millions of people during Corona pandemic by just a simple touch. "When Corona came, I challenged our Odisha government. I also cured millions of Corona," he said.

He has also claimed that his success rate is 99 percent and has been blessed by Lord Shiva. He further mentioned that he travels to foreign countries so that people everywhere can benefit from his "powers."

"Not just in Odisha or India , I go outside the country as well. I treat people there too. This is a blessing of Lord Shiva. With his blessing, I can cure the biggest disease in a pinch and nothing else. I don't know why God gave me so much power, but God teaches me to be powerful," he said as quoted by ANI.