15 Gallantry Medals Among 27 Awards For J&K Police On Republic Day

1/25/2025 1:13:17 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Jammu & Kashmir Police personnel have been honored with 27 awards on the occasion of Republic Day 2025, including 15 Gallantry Medals, two President's Medals for Distinguished Service, and 10 Medals for Meritorious Service.

Among the recipients are Anand Jain, Additional Director General; Nitish Kumar, CID chief and former IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar and former SSP Srinagar Rakesh Balwal

The honors include 15 Medals for Gallantry (GM), 2 President's Medals for Distinguished Service (PSM), and 10 Medals for Meritorious Service (MSM).

The awardees for the Medal for Gallantry (GM) on the occasion of Republic Day 2025 are including Azhar Rashid, Deputy Superintendent of Police; Maajid Afzal Wani, Head Constable; Safeer Lone, Constable; Shahnawaz Ahmad Deedad, Constable; Suresh Kumar Bhat, Assistant Sub-Inspector; Aqib Qayoom Yatoo, SgCT; Manzoor Ahmad Bajard, SgCT; Vijay Kumar, IPS, Inspector General of Police; Rakesh Balwal, IPS, Senior Superintendent of Police (GM); Iftkhar Talib, Superintendent of Police; Faroz Ahmad Dar, Assistant Sub-Inspector; Sudish Singh, Head Constable; Pawan Kumar, Head Constable; Irshad Ahmad Lohar, SgCT; and Late Himayun Muzzammil, Deputy Superintendent of Police.

Kashmir Observer

