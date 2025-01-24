Techmediabreaks Trump Media & Technology Group Corp.'S (NASDAQ: DJT) Market Activity Amid Political Changes

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Trump & Group (NASDAQ: DJT) , known for its ownership of the Truth Social platform, is experiencing notable activity. The company, which has been a focal point for investors due to its association with President Donald Trump, is navigating a volatile stock environment. Despite recent fluctuations, DJT remains a significant player in the media and sector.

In the wake of President Trump's return to office, DJT shares have seen a 10% decline , trading around $36 . This drop is part of a broader trend, with prices falling from January highs above $40 and pre-election peaks over $50 . However, the stock remains up for the year, significantly above its fall lows, indicating some resilience in the market.

Currently, DJT is priced at $34.39 on the NASDAQ, marking a 2.50% increase or $0.84 gain . The stock has fluctuated between $33.63 and $34.64 today, reflecting ongoing volatility. Over the past year, DJT has seen a high of $79.38 and a low of $11.75 , showcasing its dynamic price range.

The market is adjusting to the new administration, with“Trump Trades” emerging. These trades show optimism in oil shares, financial institutions and companies with pending deals, while caution is observed towards inflation, vaccine manufacturers and government contractors. U.S. indexes are generally higher, and cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and memecoins are attracting investor interest.

Despite a market capitalization of approximately $7.46 billion and a trading volume of 4,098,895 shares , DJT's stock is a smaller part of the broader market narrative. Analysts from VandaTrack have warned of potential“sell-the-news” actions post-inauguration, suggesting that institutional investors might be using retail traders as exit liquidity, potentially leading to muddled prices.

To view the company's most recent earnings release, visit

About Trump Media & Technology Group Corp.

The mission of Trump Media & Technology Group is to end Big Tech's assault on free speech by opening up the internet and giving people their voices back. Trump Media & Technology Group operates Truth Social, a social media platform established as a safe harbor for free expression amid increasingly harsh censorship by Big Tech corporations. For more information, visit the company's website at .

About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire (“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

TechMediaWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

TechMediaWire is powered by IBN