Republic Day At Kolkata: Innovative MULE Grabs Attention At Red Road - All You Need To Know

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Republic Day 2025: This year's Republic Day celebrations were unique as Indian Army's robotic dogs during the parade in Kolkata took everyone by surprise. At this significant moment when military prowess is showcased, these unique robotic dogs 'MULE' (Multi Utility Legged Equipment), known as 'Sanjay,' featured in West Bengal's Republic Day parade.

Notably, 'Sanjay' is an all-weather ground robot dog that can climb stairs, steep hills, and cross hurdles. Apart from using this four-legged robotic dog for explosives detection and disposal, intelligence, and surveillance, it can also perform several specialised operations. According to Indian Army , 'Sanjay' can be used in a number of situations, including perimeter security, asset protection, and chemical-biological-nuclear warfare scenarios.

The capabilities of robotic dogs are wide-ranging - from carry a payload of 15 kgs to operate in extreme temperatures between -40 degrees to 55 degrees Celsius. So far, the Indian Army inducted 100 robotic dogs in various units, officials informed NDTV. West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose led the flag hosting ceremony at Red Road in Kolkata on Sunday morning.

Naib Subedar Rajneesh led the parade in which Contingents of the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, West Bengal Police, Kolkata Police, Rapid Action Force, and Disaster Management Group participated. Besides the display of military prowess , cultural performances also took central stage where students from various schools also took part in the ceremony and performed traditional dance forms.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee , who attended the event, in a post on X stated,“Today, I joined the grand Republic Day parade at Red Road to celebrate 76 years of our Constitution – a living testament to the vision of an India rooted in SOVEREIGNTY, SECULARISM, DEMOCRACY, and FEDERALISM. This day is not just a commemoration; it is a call to renew our commitment to these guiding principles.”