IT Plays Important Role In Establishing Contact Between Govt & Public: Haryana Minister

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Jan 26 (IANS) Haryana and Commerce, Environment, Forest and Wildlife Rao Narbir Singh said on Sunday that information (IT) has been successfully used on a large scale by minimising human intervention in the administration.

He added that due to this, direct contact has been established between the people of Haryana and the government.

On Sunday, the minister reached the district-level function organised at Tau Devi Lal hoisted the national flag inspected the parade as well and took the salute of the march past.

In his address, the minister said that the Haryana government's transparency model without expenditure - without slips is being taken to the highest peak of excellence.

He said that the present government, which is taking responsibility for public service with the resolve of 'service through good governance', is continuously working for the progress and upliftment of the whole of Haryana and every Haryanvi, following the motto of 'Sabka Saath-Sabka Vikas' and 'Haryana Ek-Haryanvi Ek'.

Singh said that with the improvement of roads and construction of new roads, Haryana is today moving on a new path of progress.

He said that while ensuring the economic progress of farmers in the state, 100 per cent of the crops are being procured at MSP.

“Food grain production in the state was 153.54 lakh tonnes in the year 2014-15, which has increased to 208.80 lakh tonnes in the year 2023-24,” he said.

He added that the number of electricity consumers in the state has increased from 54.91 lakh in 2014-15 to 80.56 lakh.

“The process of setting up an additional 800 MW ultra-supercritical thermal power unit at Rajiv Gandhi Thermal Power Plant, Khedar, Hisar, at a cost of Rs 7250 crore has been started. An 800 MW plant will be set up in Yamunanagar,” he claimed.

He further claimed that due to the efforts of the government, now after 10 years, the sex ratio of the state has increased from 861 to 910.