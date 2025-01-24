(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AI-Powered Evolution Insights. Our comprehensive market report ready with the latest trends, growth opportunities, and strategic analysis- View Free Sample Report PDF

Forecast period 2025-2029 Base Year 2024 Historic Data 2019 - 2022 Segment Covered Type (Curriculum-based and Test preparation), Learning Method (Online, Blended, and Classroom-based), and Geography (North America) Region Covered US Key companies profiled American Tutor Inc., ArborBridge, Boston Tutoring Services, Chegg Inc., Club Z Inc., Coursera Inc., Graham Holdings Co., Growing Stars Inc., Huntington Mark LLC, IXL Learning Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Mathnasium LLC, Pearson Plc, Superprof SAS, Sylvan Learning LLC, Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., Tutor Doctor, TutorMe LLC, Tutors International Ltd., and Varsity Tutors LLC

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The private tutoring market in the US is witnessing a significant trend towards microlearning. This approach to education involves breaking down learning content into small, manageable modules. Vendors in the market are incorporating microlearning into their course offerings to enhance learner engagement and improve understanding. Microlearning modules consist of various formats such as video, audio, text, and infographics, with each session typically lasting 5-10 minutes. Quizzes, games, and just-in-time content delivery are also essential components. Microlearning offers several advantages, including bridging knowledge gaps, enabling better understanding and retention, addressing time and resource constraints, and offering flexibility and compatibility across devices. As a result, the emphasis on microlearning is expected to drive growth in the US private tutoring market during the forecast period.

The private tutoring market is on the rise, with students seeking individualized attention for academic success. Technology-based learning is a major trend, offering online subscriptions, subject-related content, presentations, 3D colored diagrams, animations, and more. Education technology is transforming literacy and subjects like Mathematics and Sciences. Wealthy parents and private schools invest in private tuition for career development, while public school-based students also opt for shadow education. Annual service contracts are common, with Cambridge Assessment and other test preparation services leading the way. Private tutors use teaching methods tailored to each student, available in both offline and online modes. UpGrad, Caltech University, Fullstack Academy, and Deeksha Classes offer short-term and long-term courses, microlearning, and mentorships. Bramble survey reveals that post-K-12 students compete in academic ranks, focusing on competitive examinations and academic and non-academic subjects.

Market Challenges



The private tutoring market in the US is experiencing significant competition from open-source tutoring services that provide free learning materials. Established tutoring service providers like Club Z Inc. And Kaplan offer tutoring sessions for various subjects against a fee. However, open-source platforms such as Coursera, edX, Udacity, and FutureLearn offer Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) with flexible accessibility and course duration. While some MOOCs charge a minimal fee for certifications, most open-source content is accessible free of cost. The popularity of MOOCs is increasing due to their adaptable curriculum and affordability. Students can access free courses on mobile devices and learn at their own pace. MOOCs are becoming a viable alternative to traditional education, posing a threat to the growth of the private tutoring market in the US. The private tutoring market is a significant sector in the education industry, serving students from Post-K-12 to those preparing for competitive examinations in academic and non-academic subjects. According to the Bramble survey, the market size is substantial, with billionaires spending thousands of dollars on tutoring monthly, while the median household spends an average of a few hundred dollars. Short-term courses in microlearning and test preparation services are popular, with long-term coaching courses and mentorships also in demand. UpGrad, Caltech University, Fullstack Academy, Deeksha Classes, and various other institutions offer various types of tutoring services. However, challenges include managing monthly bills, accidental overdrafts, and expenses on debit cards, making online tutoring an attractive alternative. Online banks and savings accounts with competitive interest rates are essential tools for managing education-related expenses.

Segment Overview

This private tutoring market in US report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Curriculum-based learning 1.2 Test preparation



2.1 Online

2.2 Blended 2.3 Classroom-based

3.1 North America

1.1 Curriculum-based learning- The private tutoring market continues to grow as more students seek individualized instruction for academic success. Tutors offer personalized learning plans, flexible schedules, and one-on-one attention. Parents value this customized approach, leading to increased demand for private tutoring services. Tutors use various teaching methods and tools to cater to diverse learning styles, ensuring effective learning outcomes. This market trend is expected to persist, providing opportunities for dedicated educators to make a positive impact on students' academic journeys.

Research Analysis

The tutoring market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by the increasing demand for personalized learning solutions. With the advent of technology-based learning, students now have access to a wealth of subject-related content through online subscriptions. This includes presentations, 3D colored diagrams, animations, and flashcards, making education more engaging and interactive. Education technology has revolutionized the way we learn, offering annual service for academic subjects like Literacy, Mathematics, Sciences, and non-academic subjects. Short-term and long-term courses in competitive examinations and post-K-12 education are also popular offerings. UpGrad, Caltech University, and Fullstack Academy are some institutions leading the way in technology-driven education. Microlearning, mentorships, coaching courses, and test preparation services are other areas of growth in the tutoring market.

Market Research Overview

The tutoring market continues to grow as students seek personalized learning solutions, both online and offline. Technology-based learning is at the forefront, with subject-related content, presentations, 3D colored diagrams, animations, and flashcards enhancing education. Annual service subscriptions offer access to a wealth of resources for literacy, mathematics, sciences, career development, and more. Education technology companies provide test preparation services and subject tutoring, while private tutors use innovative teaching methods. Private tuition, also known as shadow education, is popular among parents seeking academic improvement for their children, especially in competitive examinations and academic subjects. The market caters to both wealthy parents and those on a median household income, with monthly bills varying from accidental overdrafts to debit card transactions at the supermarket or clothing store. UpGrad, Caltech University, Fullstack Academy, and other allied industries offer microlearning and coaching courses. The Bramble survey reports that post-K-12 students benefit from private tutoring in all subjects, including non-academic areas. Annual service subscriptions offer flexible plans, with short-term and long-term courses catering to various learning styles and budgets. Education technology platforms like Cambridge Assessment, Deeksha Classes, and mentorship programs provide comprehensive solutions for students aiming for academic ranks in public and private schools. The tutoring market is a significant industry, with billionaire investors recognizing its potential and investing in education technology companies. In summary, the tutoring market is a dynamic and growing industry, catering to students' diverse learning needs through technology-based solutions, private tutoring, and education technology companies. With various pricing models and subscription plans, it offers flexible solutions for students and parents alike, making education accessible and affordable.

